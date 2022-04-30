East Bengal ropes in Mobashir Rahman, signs three-year deal

East Bengal on Saturday announced the signing of 24-year-old midfielder Mobashir Rahman, who was a part of League Shield winning side Jamshedpur FC.

Rahman played as left-winger for the Jamshedpur franchise in the Indian Super League (ISL), making 53 appearances including 13 in its 2021-22 Shield-winning campaign.

"East Bengal have signed Rahman on a pre contract for a three-year deal," the club said in a statement.

In a rebuilding mode after their separation from Shree Cement Ltd, East Bengal is making most of the transfer window and learnt to have approached 23-year-old full-back Jerry Lalrinzuala and 25-year-old goalkeeper Vishal Kaith (both Chennaiyin FC).

The red-and-gold had two disastrous ISL seasons playing under the aegis of 'SC East Bengal'.

In its ISL debut in 2020-21, it finished ninth out of 11 teams, and in the last season they finished at the bottom.

The club is currently in talks with Bangladeshi conglomerate Bashundhara Group to make a fresh foray into the ISL and an official announcement is likely in mid-May.