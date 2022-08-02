India eked out a narrow win over Maldives in their fourth match of SAFF U-20 Championships thanks to an 89th minute winner from its number nine, Gurkirat Singh, on Tuesday at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubneshwar.

Gurkirat capitalised on a loose clearance from a Maldives defender to execute a first-time shot that smashed into the roof of the net to secure India its third win of the tournament.

The Indian youngsters had earlier missed a raft of chance to seal the win. It also had to play out the last few minutes of the game a man short after Parthib Gogoi was send off.

With this win, India qualifies for the final on August 5, where it will face Bangladesh, who had beat them earlier in this tournament.