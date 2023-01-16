Football

Serie A: Salernitana fires coach Davide Nicola after 8-2 loss to Atalanta

Nicola was appointed Salernitana coach last February when the team was trying to stave off relegation and helped turn things around.

AP
SALERNO 16 January, 2023 20:09 IST
SALERNO 16 January, 2023 20:09 IST
FILE PHOTO: Salernitana coach Davide Nicola.

FILE PHOTO: Salernitana coach Davide Nicola. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Nicola was appointed Salernitana coach last February when the team was trying to stave off relegation and helped turn things around.

Serie A club Salernitana fired coach Davide Nicola on Monday, a day after the team lost 8-2 at Atalanta.

The result was Salernitana’s fourth loss in its past five matches — a run that has sent the team plummeting down the Serie A table to 16th place, nine points above the relegation zone.

Also Read
WATCH: Barcelona celebrates first Spanish Super Cup win without Messi, after beating Real Madrid

Salernitana announced Nicola’s departure in a brief statement, thanking him “for the passion and dedication he showed to the job and for the efforts lavished in reaching the historic goal of Serie A safety.”

Nicola was appointed Salernitana coach last February when the team was trying to stave off relegation and helped turn things around.

Back in the top flight after an absence of more than 20 years, Salernitana had spent nearly the entire campaign rooted to the bottom of the table. But under Nicola, Salernitana recorded 18 points in the remaining 15 matches to stay up.

He was rewarded with a new two-year contract in June.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us