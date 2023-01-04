Serie A: Tonali and Leao secure a 2-1 win for AC Milan against Salernitana

Sandro Tonali scored a goal and set up another to guide AC Milan to a 2-1 victory at Salernitana on Wednesday as Serie A returned after a seven-week break for the World Cup and the festive season.

202... 1, 2 3! Rafa has scored in our first Serie A game of the calendar year in each of the past three campaigns ⚽⚽⚽#SalernitanaMilan#SempreMilanpic.twitter.com/dWLOBbZB3g — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 4, 2023

Rafael Leao and Tonali struck in the first half as second-placed Milan moved to 36 points, five behind league leader Napoli which plays away to Inter Milan later.

Forward Leao gave Milan a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute when he picked up a clever pass from midfielder Tonali and went around goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa for a brilliant finish.

Striker Olivier Giroud then sent his header wide but it did not prove to be a huge miss for the visitors as Tonali doubled its lead within five minutes with a long-range strike into the bottom corner after his first attempt was blocked.

Brahim Diaz, who twice came close in the first half, finally found the net around the hour-mark following a set piece but the goal was disallowed because he was offside. Milan could have added more goals but it missed chances, including from Giroud.

Salernitana substitute Federico Bonazzoli got a consolation goal for the hosts in the 83rd minute after he connected with a cross at the back post and beat goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.