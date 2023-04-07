Serie A: Candreva earns Salernitana late Inter draw

Antonio Candreva snatched a last-gasp 1-1 draw for Salernitana against Inter Milan on Friday with a bizarre goal which pushed his team closer to Serie A safety.

There was nothing on when former Inter winger Candreva lined up a cross in the last minute which he miscued and sent flying over the head of bemused Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Candreva’s fortuitous strike from the right flank moved Salernitana 10 points above the relegation zone and extended its unbeaten run to six with a fifth straight draw.

Robin Gosens had netted wasteful Inter’s first goal from open play in over a month in the sixth minute in Salerno but were left to rue missed chances while still leading.

Fourth-placed Inter is 20 points behind runaway league leader Napoli which is at Lecce in the second of three Good Friday matches and is in a battle for Champions League football next season.

It is winless in six in all competitions and heads to Benfica on Tuesday in the midst of a goalscoring crisis.

Simone Inzaghi’s side is level with local rival AC Milan, which sits third ahead of its home match with off-form Empoli in Friday’s late game.

It can also be overtaken by Roma which is a point behind Inter ahead of its match at Torino on Saturday.