Football Football Salzburg celebrate Austrian Cup success in socially distant fashion as season restarts Social distancing was front and centre as Salzburg hoisted the Austrian Cup aloft by beating Austria Lustenau 5-0 in the final at Klagenfurt. Sacha Pisani 30 May, 2020 10:22 IST Salzburg celebrate winning the Austrian Cup after beating Austria Lustenau. - Twitter: @RedBullSalzburg Salzburg was able to social distance and celebrate its Austrian Cup success simultaneously amid the coronavirus pandemic.Football resumed in Austria on Friday following the COVID-19 crisis, which has wreaked havoc globally, with the season on hold since March.Salzburg secured the Austrian Cup with a crushing 5-0 victory over second-tier opponent Austria Lustenau in Klagenfurt.Played without fans at Worthersee Stadion, highly coveted Hungarian sensation Dominik Szoboszlai set the tone for Salzburg in the 19th minute.A Dominik Stumberger own goal doubled Salzburg's advantage prior to half-time, before Noah Okafor, Majeed Ashimeru and Sekou Koita completed the rout and earned head coach Jesse Marsch his first piece of silverware for the club.READ: Havertz takes Leverkusen past Freiburg but suffers injury It was an historic trophy for Marsch, who became the first born and raised American coach to claim a European title.Afterwards, Salzburg adhered social-distancing rules as they hoisted aloft their seventh Austrian Cup."It feels good to win this trophy," Marsch said. "Our boys put so much in during the lockdown. I am very proud of them. We can enjoy this evening and the honour. Now we have the league, which we want to win too of course."Austria's Bundesliga is set to resume on Tuesday, while leaders Salzburg – three points clear atop the table – are set to face Rapid Vienna in the Championship Round on Wednesday.