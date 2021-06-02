Football Football Celebrations in order as San Marino finally scores a goal It was San Marino’s first away goal since a 5-1 defeat to Azerbaijan in September 2017. San Marino, a micro-state of around 33,000 inhabitants in north-eastern Italy, is the bottom-ranked national team in the world. Reuters 02 June, 2021 10:38 IST San Marino's Fabio Tomassini in action with Kosovo's Blendi Idrizi and Mergim Vojvoda. - REUTERS Reuters 02 June, 2021 10:38 IST Not many national teams would find a reason to celebrate a 4-1 defeat. But not many nations are like San Marino, and players representing the tiny country were left delighted after scoring their first goal in a year-and-a-half against Kosovo on Tuesday.David Tomassini scored from close range three minutes after coming off the bench to mark his country’s first goal since a 3-1 defeat to Kazakhstan in November 2019.READ| Euro 2020: Pukki, Sparv included in Finland squad It was San Marino’s first away goal since a 5-1 defeat to Azerbaijan in September 2017. The players were left jubilant as they flooded to celebrate with Tomassini despite the game being over as a contest with five minutes left to play.San Marino, a micro-state of around 33,000 inhabitants in north-eastern Italy, is the bottom-ranked national team in the world by FIFA, in 210th place, having never won a competitive game.READ| Euro 2020: Croatia, North Macedonia held in build-up friendlies Lazio striker Vedat Muriqi scored all four of Kosovo's goals, the last coming on the 75th minute. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.