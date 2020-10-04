Transfer window LIVE updates - Cavani to Manchester United?

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the final days of the October football transfer window.

The transfer window will officially end at 3:30am IST on October 6. The La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 transfer deadlines will also end on October 6.

However, Premier League clubs will have another 10 days, until 9:30pm on October 16, to make deals domestically with EFL clubs.

It is to be noted that Premier League clubs cannot make any deals amongst themselves or with international clubs, and can only make loan signings or permanent deals with EFL clubs in those 10 days.

October transfer window live blog:

6pm: Juan Foyth has joined Villarreal on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur. The loan includes a purchase option at the end of the season.

BIG STORY OF THE DAY - Cavani to Manchester United

Manchester United has agreed a two-year deal with former Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani, as per French daily L'Equipe.

Cavani, 33, has been a free agent since leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract in June.

Manchester United set to sign Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani

Linked with numerous clubs, the Uruguayan appears set for Old Trafford.

Cavani who recently finished as PSG's all-time top scorer with 200 goals could offer United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer an experienced option in attack as it looks to challenge on domestic and European fronts this season. - Getty Images

5:30pm round-up: Dele Alli might move to PSG after all. The Daily Mail reports that the Spurs are expecting another bid from Paris Saint Germain after having two offers rejected.

The same source has also indicated that Chelsea has turned down an offer from Bayern Munich for Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Bundesliga champion is said to have initially wanted the attacker on loan with an option to buy for €77.3million (£70m).

Speaking of Chelsea, Jorginho might be on his way out! Arsenal is keen on roping him on loan.

Elsewhere, Moise Kean could be heading back to Juventus. Corriere dello Sport reports that Juventus wants the Everton striker on a free loan with a purchase option, while the Premier League side is hoping to get back the €27.5million (£24.9m) plus €2.5m (£2.3m) in add-ons it paid for the 20-year-old last year.