Transfer Rumours: Dortmund unwilling to drop Sancho price, Icardi to stay at PSG

Jadon Sancho and a return to England continues to make headlines.

The England international and former Manchester City youngster is reportedly keen to move back to his homeland, but Borussia Dortmund is not willing to make things easy for Sancho's suitors.

Dortmund is not prepared to offer discounts on Sancho amid strong interest from the Premier League, according to Goal.

Sancho has been linked to Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool and the England international remains keen on a move to the Premier League.

While Sancho reportedly has no intention of renewing his Dortmund contract – which expires in 2022 – the Bundesliga outfit is unwilling to accept anything less than £100million (€110m) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Transfer round-up

- Paris Saint-Germain has made a €60m offer for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, claims Le10Sport. Lazio, however, is reportedly set to reject the bid.

- Staying in the French capital and Sky Sport in Italy reports PSG and Inter have reached an agreement over the transfer of Mauro Icardi. The Argentina international forward has spent the 2019-20 season on loan at PSG. The Ligue 1 champion is reportedly set to pay €50m plus €7m in bonuses.

- Arsenal, Chelsea and United are interested in Juventus and Italy international Federico Bernardeschi, claims Gazzetta dello Sport.

- Juventus wants to bring Chelsea forward Pedro to Turin, according to Calciomercato. The Spanish veteran, who is set to become a free agent, worked with Maurizio Sarri during the Italian coach's time at Stamford Bridge.

- Arthur remains committed to staying at Barcelona amid Juventus links, as per Mundo Deportivo. Juve has been keen on bringing Arthur to the club, with Miralem Pjanic tipped to leave for Barca. However, Arthur is happy at Camp Nou and sees Spanish football more compatible with his style.