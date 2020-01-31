Sheffield United completes Sander Berge signing for club-record fee

Sheffield United has completed the signing of highly rated midfielder Sander Berge from Belgian side Genk.

Having played a key role in Genk's title triumph in Belgium last season, Berge – a Norway international – had been linked with a number of Premier League sides.

Tottenham, West Ham and Burnley had all been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old, along with Premier League Liverpool.

But it is the Blades – eighth in the table – who have secured Berge for a club-record fee reported to be £22million (€26.1m), with the midfielder penning a four-and-a-half-year deal at Bramall Lane.

"The board have really backed us in this window to bring in players of the quality of Sander," Chris Wilder told United's official website.

"He fits the bill in so many ways. He's a Norwegian international who has played 20 times for his country. He's also played Champions League football and we're delighted he has decided to come to Bramall Lane.

"Sander is someone we have known about for quite a while now. It was clear that he was really excited about coming here and that was great to see.

"I think this signing just shows how far we have come in a short space of time that we are now attracting the likes of Sander to the football club."

Berge, who will wear the number 32 shirt, scored six goals in all competitions during his time at Genk, while he started each of the side's Champions League group stage matches this season.