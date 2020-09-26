Football

ISL: Sandesh Jhingan signs up for ATK Mohun Bagan

Sandesh Jhingan signed a contract with ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday ahead of the ISL 2020.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Kolkata 26 September, 2020 15:03 IST
Sandesh Jhingan

Sandesh Jhingan: Big boost for ATK Mohun Bagan.   -  ISL / SPORTZPICS

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Kolkata 26 September, 2020 15:03 IST

Sandesh Jhingan signed a five-year contract with ATK-Mohun Bagan on Saturday. The star footballer took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Jhingan played for Kerala Blasters from 2014, the inaugural year of the Indian Super League. In May, he mutually terminated his contract.

READ: David Williams extends stay with ATK Mohun Bagan

The Kolkata based club has already roped in Tiri from Jamdshedpur FC and Subhasish Bose from Mumbai City FC. 

More to follow...

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

  Dugout videos