ISL: Sandesh Jhingan signs up for ATK Mohun Bagan

Sandesh Jhingan signed a five-year contract with ATK-Mohun Bagan on Saturday. The star footballer took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Jhingan played for Kerala Blasters from 2014, the inaugural year of the Indian Super League. In May, he mutually terminated his contract.

The Kolkata based club has already roped in Tiri from Jamdshedpur FC and Subhasish Bose from Mumbai City FC.

More to follow...