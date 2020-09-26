Football Football ISL: Sandesh Jhingan signs up for ATK Mohun Bagan Sandesh Jhingan signed a contract with ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday ahead of the ISL 2020. Team Sportstar Kolkata 26 September, 2020 15:03 IST Sandesh Jhingan: Big boost for ATK Mohun Bagan. - ISL / SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Kolkata 26 September, 2020 15:03 IST Sandesh Jhingan signed a five-year contract with ATK-Mohun Bagan on Saturday. The star footballer took to Twitter to make the announcement.Jhingan played for Kerala Blasters from 2014, the inaugural year of the Indian Super League. In May, he mutually terminated his contract.READ: David Williams extends stay with ATK Mohun BaganThe Kolkata based club has already roped in Tiri from Jamdshedpur FC and Subhasish Bose from Mumbai City FC. More to follow... Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos