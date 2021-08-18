Sandesh Jhingan signs for Croatia's HNK Sibenik from ATK Mohun Bagan

Indian centreback Sandesh Jhingan has signed for Croatian First Division (Prva HNL) club HNK Sibenik on Wednesday.

Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB), which signed Jhingan in 2020 and named him one of the club captains, confirmed his departure.

The 28-year-old, who is the reigning All India Football Federation (AIFF) men's footballer of the year, underwent a medical test with the Croatian club on Tuesday.

Sibenik is currently placed eighth in the 10-team league after five matches in the ongoing season.

We bid farewell to one of our Club Captains, Sandesh Jhingan who departs #ATKMohunBagan to take up a fresh challenge in a European country’s first division. pic.twitter.com/JfWUM5941P — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) August 18, 2021

Jhingan posted on his social media page Twitter to thank the ATKMB management. "I have nothing but a big thank you to say to everyone involved at ATK Mohun Bagan. The last year was my comeback from injury and it turned out to be one of my best years and it was all because of my brother like teammates and coach Antonio Habas, his staff and coach Sanjay sen who all motivated me and pushed me to improve everyday and I will be thankful for what they all have done for me in this past year.

"Mr. Goenka and all the Management Members have been very supportive and they know although this decision means one player less for them it means one fan more for them as I will always be a fan for the way the club is run. A big thank you to the fans who supported me who make this beautiful club what it is and all the best to the team AFC Cup starting today and Indian Super League," he said.

Jhingan bounced back from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury he suffered in late 2019 to help ATK Mohun Bagan reach the final of last season's ISL.

The India international of 40 caps earned recognition during his spell with Kerala Blasters with whom he enjoyed a six-year stay.