Transfer Rumours: Man City eyes Bailey as Sane heads to Bayern

Manchester City looks set to have to fill a void in its squad.

Germany international Leroy Sane is tipped to swap City for Bayern Munich. And Leon Bailey has reportedly emerged as a target for City.

Manchester City is targeting Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey as a replacement for Leroy Sane, according to Daily Mail.

Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich is hoping to sign City star Sane in the off-season. Should Sane complete his return to Germany, Bailey has been identified by Pep Guardiola's City.

Round-up

- Tuttosport claims Juventus has warned Paul Pogba that he will have to accept a drastic cut to his salary if the Manchester United star is to return to the Serie A champion. Pogba has been linked with former club Juve and La Liga giant Real Madrid. The Red Devils have reportedly re-opened the door to Juve over a possible deal.

- Luka Jovic wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and turn things around with Madrid, reports Marca. The Serbia forward, who has struggled since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt, has emerged as a target for Milan.

- Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik is pushing for a move to Juve, says Calciomercato. The Poland international is a free agent in 2021 and is valued at €40million by Napoli, though he is hoping to lower the club's demands.

- Juventus is desperately trying to convince Arthur to leave Barcelona for Turin, according to Mundo Deportivo. Juve wants Arthur to replace Miralem Pjanic, who is reportedly close to swapping clubs.

- Inter has been in contact with Edinson Cavani's entourage over a move to San Siro, says Calciomercato. Paris Saint-Germain forward Cavani is coming out of contract and could replace Inter star Lautaro Martinez, who is wanted by Barca.

- The Daily Mail claims Barca will listen to loan offers for Ousmane Dembele. The injury-prone Frenchman has previously been linked to PSG, Juve, Arsenal, United and Liverpool.