Football Football WATCH: Cazorla explains his decision to leave European football Cazorla had returned to the Spanish club in 2018 after recovering from a career-threatening ankle injury. Team Sportstar 21 July, 2020 17:28 IST Santi Cazorla has joined Al Saad. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 21 July, 2020 17:28 IST In a farewell press conference, Santi Cazorla expressed his gratitude for Villarreal CF and explained the reason behind his decision to leave behind European football. Cazorla had returned to the Spanish club in 2018 after recovering from a career-threatening ankle injury. The former Arsenal player continued delivering impressive performances, helping Villarreal to qualify for next season's Europa League. The 35-year-old has signed for Qatari club Al-Saad, which is managed by Xavi Hernandez.