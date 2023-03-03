Santosh Trophy Final: Karnataka, Meghalaya brace for showdown

Karnataka and Meghalaya gave the finishing touches to their winning stratagem as the two opponents prepared to create history in the final of the National football championship for Santosh Trophy at the King Fahd International Stadium here on Saturday. This development seems to nicely rhyme with the novelty that is happening with the Saudi Arabian capital serving as the stage for the title clash of the 82-year-old inter-state championship of India.

Karnataka, in its new nomenclature has never won the title and has so long taken pride in Mysore’s triumph, which happened 54 years ago. Similarly, for Meghalaya, the National crown had been an elusive aspect despite the state being a major nursery for Indian football.

There was an air of expectancy on the eve of the final as the finalists slogged out in their last practice sessions trying to find the best combination that would help them win the historic crown.

“We are well prepared for the match and have made our plans to give our best against Meghalaya, which is a good team with quality players,” said the Karnataka coach Ravi Babu Raju. Karnataka produced an all-round performance to down former champion Services 3-1 in the semifinals.

Raju feels the big win in the semifinals will inspire his team to go for the final glory. “We have been working on mental toughness and hope the players keep their focus and have possession of the ball and do allow the opponent to dictate terms,” Raju added.

Meghalaya head coach Khlain Syiemlieh said his boys are aware of making history and would be going all out to realise it. “Winning the semifinals was as good as winning the crown as it was our first entry to the final. We are now motivating ourselves to take the crown home,” Syiemlieh said.

Meghalaya impressed with its resilience and temperament as it came back from being a goal down to overcome a gritty Punjab 2-1 in the semifinals. The team from shilling showed a good balance in attack and defence to realise its maiden final appearance. “There is little difference between the two sides in terms of technical ability. The team that can stick to the plan and play cohesively will have the advantage,” said the Meghalaya captain and defender Fullmoon Mukhim, who is returning to the team after missing the semifinal owing to a calf-muscle pull.