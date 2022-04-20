Santosh Trophy: Punjab thrashes Rajasthan 4-0 to stay afloat

Punjab thrashed Rajasthan 4-0 to keep its hopes alive in the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship here on Wednesday. After losing to Bengal in its opening match, it was a must-win game for the runner-up in the tournament's last edition.

Punjab widened the gap with substitute Tarun Slathia's brace following goals from Amarpreet Singh and Paramjit Singh. It was Rajasthan's third loss in as many games.

Punjab’s opening goal came off a long ball into the box from the right flank by Rajat Kumar. It was headed down by Manvir Singh and was converted into a goal by Amarpreet after speeding past a couple of Rajasthan defenders.

Paramjit made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute, striking from the penalty spot; Manvir had been brought down while darting into the goal from the left wing.

READ| Santosh Trophy: Services overcomes Gujarat, posts first win

Slathia's counter-attack, after receiving a long ball down the left from deep inside the Punjab half, resulted in the third goal.

READ| Santosh Trophy: Kerala beats Bengal, Meghalaya trumps Rajasthan

Eleven minutes later, he struck again. The throw-in by substitute Karamjeet Singh, not far from the right corner flag, could not be headed away out of danger by the Rajasthan defenders. The ball was chested down by Slathia before calmly putting it into the net. He was denied a hat-trick a little later by a fine save from Rajasthan goalkeeper Gajraj Singh.

The result:

Punjab 4 (Amarpreet Singh 37, Parmjit Singh 63, Tarun Slathia 70 & 81, bt Rajasthan 0.

Today’s matches: Manipur vs Gujarat (Malappuram) 4 pm; Services vs Karnataka (Manjeri) 8 pm