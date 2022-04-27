Santosh Trophy: Unbeaten Kerala look to continue strong form in semifinal against Karnataka

Kerala would look to move a step closer to winning its seventh Santosh Trophy title when it squares off against four-time champion Karnataka in the first semi-final here on Thursday.

In the second semi-final on Friday, the most successful team in the history of the Santosh Trophy, West Bengal will face Manipur at the same venue.

Kerala progressed to the semi-final round of the tournament after finishing as Group A toppers. It collected 10 points from four games and is the only unbeaten side in the tournament.

The 2017-18 champion kicked off the tournament with a thumping 5-0 win over Rajasthan. In its next game, it passed the West Bengal test with flying colours before playing out a 2-2 draw with Meghalaya. It edged past Punjab 2-1 in its most recent game to finish the group round as table topper.

READ: ATK Mohun Bagan ropes in midfielder Hnamte from rival club East Bengal

Kerala captain Jijo Joseph is the tournament's highest scorer so far, and when asked about it, he said, "Scoring isn't essential to me, I just want to win every game, and that is what I am concentrating on right now."The most important thing for me is to win this game and get to the final." "Karnataka is a good side," Kerala coach Bino George Chiramal Padinjarathala remarked when asked about their opponent.

"They were outstanding against Gujarat in their most recent match and are in excellent form." "All of the teams that have advanced to the semifinals are good, and now it's a do-or-die situation for us," he said.

Karnataka, meanwhile, finished second in Group B with seven points in their kitty. They won against Gujarat and Services with their only defeat coming at the hands of Manipur. They were held to a 3-3 draw by Odisha in their first game.

"Kerala have home advantage but we will give our best in the game. Our team is motivated after our last win and we will not leave any stone unturned to win this one," Karnataka boss Biby Thomas Muttath said.

READ: AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC beats Air Force Club 1-0, ends campaign on a high

Manipur qualified for the last four after winning Group B with nine points. It won three of its four group stage games, with its lone defeat coming against Odisha. In its most recent game, it thrashed Karnataka 3-0.

Manipur coach Gift Raikhan said, "We've prepared for West Bengal and will give it our all in the semi-finals.

"We respect the West Bengal team, but we're prepared. We're hoping to put up a good fight on Friday and make it to the final after so many years," Raikhan added.

West Bengal reached the semi-finals after finishing second in Group A. West Bengal won its group stage games against Punjab, Meghalaya and Rajasthan, with its solitary loss coming against Kerala.

"We'll try to reach the summit clash once more," West Bengal coach Ranjan Bhattacherjee stated.

"I believe our match against Manipur will be a tense affair since they are a strong team with some outstanding players," he said.