Sassuolo hands second-placed Lazio third successive defeat

Second-placed Lazio slumped to a third successive defeat in the Serie A title race when it slipped to a 2-1 loss at home to Sassuolo in stifling heat at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Sassuolo had a goal disallowed for offside in the ninth minute and hit the bar before Lazio, beaten by AC Milan the previous Saturday and Lecce on Tuesday, went ahead with a Luis Alberto goal in the 33rd minute.

But Sassuolo hit back when Giacomo Raspadori turned in Francesco Caputo's cross seven minutes into the second half and Caputo himself headed the winner from point-blank range in stoppage time.

Lazio, plagued by injuries and struggling to cope with a hectic fixture list, remains stuck on 68 points, seven behind Juventus which hosts third-placed Atalanta on Sunday. Sassuolo is eighth with 46 points.