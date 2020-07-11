Football Football Sassuolo hands second-placed Lazio third successive defeat Lazio suffered a third successive defeat by losing 2-1 to Sassuolo, thereby severely denting its hopes of lifting the Serie A title. Reuters Rome 11 July, 2020 23:27 IST Sassuolo's Francesco Caputo celebrates after scoring the match-winner against Lazio in the Serie A on Saturday. - Reuteers Reuters Rome 11 July, 2020 23:27 IST Second-placed Lazio slumped to a third successive defeat in the Serie A title race when it slipped to a 2-1 loss at home to Sassuolo in stifling heat at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.Sassuolo had a goal disallowed for offside in the ninth minute and hit the bar before Lazio, beaten by AC Milan the previous Saturday and Lecce on Tuesday, went ahead with a Luis Alberto goal in the 33rd minute.RELATED| More frustration for Inter as Verona snatches late 2-2 draw But Sassuolo hit back when Giacomo Raspadori turned in Francesco Caputo's cross seven minutes into the second half and Caputo himself headed the winner from point-blank range in stoppage time.Lazio, plagued by injuries and struggling to cope with a hectic fixture list, remains stuck on 68 points, seven behind Juventus which hosts third-placed Atalanta on Sunday. Sassuolo is eighth with 46 points. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos