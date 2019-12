Saudi Arabia vs Bahrain live streaming, Gulf Cup final: schedule, kickoff, when and where to watch

Saudi Arabia will meet Bahrain in the Arabian Gulf Cup final after Abdullah Al Hamdan's first-half helped Saudi beat host Qatar 1-0 in the semifinals on Thursday.

Bahrain had beaten Iraq 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the other semi.

Where is the Gulf Cup 2019 final taking place?

The Gulf Cup 2019 final will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

When is the Gulf Cup 2019 final taking place?

The Gulf Cup 2019 final is taking place on December 8, Sunday.

What time does the Gulf Cup 2019 final start?

The Gulf Cup 2019 final starts at 9:30 PM IST.

Which channel is showing the Gulf Cup 2019 final?

There's no official word yet on which channel or online platform will broadcast the match.