Football Football Australia-born Dykes gets first call-up for Scotland Scotland kicks off its Nations League campaign against Israel on September 4 before travelling to the Czech Republic for its second qualifier on September 7. Reuters 25 August, 2020 21:58 IST Lyndon Dykes scored 11 goals in 28 appearances for Livingston over the last 18 months. - Getty Images Australia-born striker Lyndon Dykes was called up to the Scotland squad for the first time by manager Steve Clarke on Tuesday for its upcoming Nations League games against Israel and the Czech Republic.Dykes, 24, who was born on the Gold Coast in Queensland, signed for Championship side Queens Park Rangers earlier this month after scoring 11 goals in 28 appearances for Livingston in the Scottish Premiership over the last 18 months."If he plays as a lone striker, Lyndon's a good worker, he occupies the central defenders and hopefully that would bring into play the attacking midfielders," Clarke said."I hope we bring his talent, his enthusiasm and his ability to bring others into the game. He's got an eye for goal as well."READ | Liverpool's Williams gets first Wales call-up, Bale included Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, who is on loan at Livingston from Rangers, is the other newcomer in Clarke's 24-man squad, which also includes Liverpool's Andy Robertson, Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney.Former Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, currently a free agent, was left out due to a lack of fitness, while U.S.-based players Johnny Russell and Lewis Morgan were not selected due to the quarantine rules in place because of the novel coronavirus.Scotland kicks off its Nations League campaign against Israel at Hampden Park on September 4 before travelling to the Czech Republic for its second qualifier on September 7.SQUADGoalkeepers: David Marshall, Robby McCrorie, Jon McLaughlinDefenders: Liam Cooper, Declan Gallagher, Scott McKenna, Stephen O'Donnell, Liam Palmer, Andrew Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran TierneyMidfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominayForwards: Oliver Burke, Lyndon Dykes, James Forrest, Oliver McBurnie, Lawrence Shankland