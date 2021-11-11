Football Football McTominay to miss Scotland's World Cup qualifying match The 24-year-old was sent home from Scotland's training base in Spain ahead of Friday's game at Moldova. AP 11 November, 2021 21:39 IST The 24-year-old Manchester United midfielder will mist the qualifying match with a throat infection. (File Photo) - REUTERS AP 11 November, 2021 21:39 IST Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay will miss the World Cup qualifying match against Moldova because of a throat infection.The 24-year-old was sent home from Scotland's training base in Spain ahead of Friday's game at Moldova, but he could still face Denmark on Monday.“Unfortunately, Scott McTominay has picked up a bit of a throat virus so we have sent Scott home to rest and recuperate and hopefully he will join us again at the weekend,” Scotland coach Steve Clarke said Thursday.ALSO READ | England's James relishes best form ahead of World Cup qualifiersDenmark has already qualified in Group F and second-place Scotland can secure a place in the playoffs with three points on Friday. Israel is four points behind Scotland. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :