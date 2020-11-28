Scrap VAR, says Liverpool skipper Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said he would like to see the video assistant referee (VAR) system scrapped and a return to "normal" football, after three decisions went against the champion at Brighton on Saturday.

Brighton earned a 1-1 draw when it was given a stoppage-time penalty after referee Stuart Attwell was sent to the pitchside monitor and ruled that Andy Robertson had caught home striker Danny Welbeck as he cleared. Liverpool had two offside goals ruled out by VAR.

Henderson felt the penalty decision had been wrong and when asked if he would like to see the use of VAR abandoned, he said:

"I don't want to speak for anybody else but in my opinion I would. I just want to play football as normal," said the England midfielder.

"I saw Kevin de Bruyne saying in an interview they have changed so many rules we don't know what they are anymore. That for me is a big problem. We are talking about instances all the time and not the football. In my opinion I would rather play without it," he said.

"If they're offside, you do the line thing, then what can you do? The third one, I don't know, it's not a penalty. You can think I'm biased but if you ask four or five or their lads they will say the same thing... You feel as though there are a lot of decisions that go against you, but that decision for me today is baffling," he said.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp struck a more resigned tone.

"We are used to armpits. We have a toe today. It is how it is. I think the decisions were right.

"What do you want me to say? I said it was a penalty because the ref whistled it, after watching it," he said.