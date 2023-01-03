Football

Dortmund’s Sebastien Haller returns to training after cancer treatment

Haller, 28, was given the diagnosis shortly after signing for Dortmund in July on the back of a 34-goal campaign with Ajax.

Team Sportstar
03 January, 2023 14:58 IST
FILE - Ajax’s Sebastien Haller.

FILE - Ajax’s Sebastien Haller. | Photo Credit: AP

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller, on Tuesday, has resumed training with the Bundesliga club after a six-month long testicular cancer battle.

Haller, 28, was given the diagnosis shortly after signing for Dortmund in July on the back of a 34-goal campaign with Ajax. After feeling unwell during BVB‘s pre-season tour of Switzerland, he underwent tests which revealed a malignant tumour.

“Hello guys, I’m finally back,” Haller said in a video message on Dortmund’s official Twitter handle. “It wasn’t easy, but with your support was better and easier to do. So I’m just looking forward to seeing you in the stadium for some victories.”

Haller will initially undertake strength and conditioning work, as well as some light ball drills, with a view to making his competitive comeback - and long-awaited Dortmund debut - during the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

“It’s very positive for everyone that he is back. We gave him the best possible support as a club, but, at the end of the day, it was down to his great efforts.” commented Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

