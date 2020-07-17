Football Football Ramos hungry for more Madrid glory after vintage season After marshalling Real Madrid to the La Liga title, Sergio Ramos has vowed to remain at the club until he retires. Reuters Madrid 17 July, 2020 17:24 IST Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos scored a career-best 10 goals this La Liga season, including five goals in the side's relentless run of 10 consecutive wins since the season resumed. - AP Photo Reuters Madrid 17 July, 2020 17:24 IST Sergio Ramos has vowed to stay at Real Madrid until he retires after lifting his fifth La Liga title with the club and at 34, having played as big a role as anyone in the side's latest triumph, he is showing no signs of slowing down.Real Madrid's captain since Iker Casillas left in 2015, Ramos has scored a career-best 10 goals this season, including five in Real Madrid's relentless run of 10 consecutive wins since the season resumed. Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos lifts the La Liga trophy after his side beat Villareal on Friday. - GETTY IMAGES Even as he has committed himself more in attack, he has managed to mostly iron out the haphazard elements of his defensive game that sometimes prove to be Real Madrid's undoing, instead marshalling the best back line in Europe.RELATED| Real Madrid defeats Villareal, clinches La Liga title He also avoided receiving any red cards in the league this season, no small feat for La Liga's most sent off player of all time. Zinedine Zidane and Sergio Ramos pose with the La Liga trophy. - REUTERS Ramos' pivotal role in Real's first title since 2017, sealed on Friday when Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-1, must have felt all the sweeter after last year's catastrophic season.Then his side finished 19 points behind champion Barcelona and the defender was repeatedly caught out.RELATED| Zidane: Real Madrid's La Liga title win better than Champions League His wayward form led to more uncertainty about his future with one-year remaining on his contract but that question has been settled.“Ramos will be here for the rest of his life, everyone can relax,” said Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.“He is much more than a captain, he has been incredible as a leader. The team has unbelievable team spirit and that is all down to him.”The title was the 22nd trophy Ramos has lifted with Real Madrid since joining from Sevilla in 2005 and, along with team mate Marcelo, he is one more piece of silverware away from matching Paco Gento as the player to have won the most trophies with the club.RELATED| Real Madrid's La Liga title will go down in history, says president Perez Given his desire to stay, it is an achievement well within his reach. “I will stay as long as the president wants me because I love it here,” said Ramos.“Everyone knows that I want to end my career here and I'm relaxed about it because I don't think the club or me will cause any problems,” he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos