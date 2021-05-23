Serie A top-four race: What AC Milan, Napoli, Juventus need to reach Champions League

Serie A will witness a photo-finish in the race for the top-four place on the final matchday on Sunday.

AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus are involved in a three-way battle for the final two Champions League berths for Italian clubs. Milan is the front-runner in third with 76 points, while Napoli is behind in fourth with the same number of points. Juventus is a point behind on fifth and is in danger of finishing outside of the top four for the first time since 2010-11.

Milan faces a tough trip away to second-placed Atalanta, while Napoli and Juventus takes on mid-table teams Hellas Verona and Bologna.

Here's what each team needs to qualify for the Champions League

AC Milan

A win for Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Milan against Atalanta will guarantee a third-place finish in the table.

Napoli

A win for Napoli will also ensure a fourth-place finish and a place in the Champions League playoffs.

Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus will need to beat Bologna and hope one of Milan and Napoli fail to win their games. If Juve finishes level on points with either Milan or Napoli, it will not be able to overtake them due to their inferior head-to-head record with those clubs.