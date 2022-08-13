Football

Serie A 2022-23: Opening Gameweek - fixtures, schedule, streaming details

Serie A 2022-2023 season gets underway on Saturday with defending champion A.C. Milan taking on Udinese in the season opener at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, San Siro.

Team Sportstar
13 August, 2022 08:56 IST
AC Milan‘s Olivier Giroud holds the trophy as he celebrates after winning a Serie A title.

AC Milan‘s Olivier Giroud holds the trophy as he celebrates after winning a Serie A title. | Photo Credit: AP

Last season, despite fielding a young side, A.C. Milan defied all odds to win the Scudetto. This season the Milan club looks to repeat the feat as it has recruited four new footballers. Charles De Ketelaere, a 21-year-old Belgian midfielder, is the latest signing for the club.

Juventus, which finished fourth last season, will face Sassuolo as the club aims to win its 37th title. The Turin club last won the title in 2019-2020. This season, Paul Pogba’s return to Allianz Arena and the signings of experienced Angel di Maria, Gleison Bremer, and Andrea Cambiaso will boost Juventus’ chances of reclaiming the league trophy.

Inter Milan, A.S. Roma and Napoli are the teams who will most probably be A.C. Milan and Juventus’ biggest challengers.

Serie A Round 1 fixtures list

DATE Match Time Venue
August 13 A.C. Milan vs Udinese 10 pm Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
August 13 Sampdoria vs Atlanta 10 pm Luigi Ferraris
August 14 Monza vs Torino 12:15 am Stadio Brianteo
August 14 Lecce vs Inter Milan 12:15 am Via del Mare
August 14 Fiorentina vs Cremonese 10 pm Stadio Artemio Franchi
August 14 Lazio vs Bologna 10 pm Stadio Olimpico
August 15 Spezia vs Empoli 12:15 am Stadio Alberto Picco
August 15 Salernitana vs A.S. Roma 12:15 am Stadio Arechi
August 15 Verona vs Napoli 10 pm Marc Antonio Bentegodi
August 16 Juventus vs Sassuolo 12:15 am
Where can you watch the Serie A matches?
All Serie A matches will be telecast live on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India and be streamed online on Voot Select and JioTV.

