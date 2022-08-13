Serie A 2022-2023 season gets underway on Saturday with defending champion A.C. Milan taking on Udinese in the season opener at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, San Siro.
Last season, despite fielding a young side, A.C. Milan defied all odds to win the Scudetto. This season the Milan club looks to repeat the feat as it has recruited four new footballers. Charles De Ketelaere, a 21-year-old Belgian midfielder, is the latest signing for the club.
Juventus, which finished fourth last season, will face Sassuolo as the club aims to win its 37th title. The Turin club last won the title in 2019-2020. This season, Paul Pogba’s return to Allianz Arena and the signings of experienced Angel di Maria, Gleison Bremer, and Andrea Cambiaso will boost Juventus’ chances of reclaiming the league trophy.
Inter Milan, A.S. Roma and Napoli are the teams who will most probably be A.C. Milan and Juventus’ biggest challengers.
Serie A Round 1 fixtures list
|DATE
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|August 13
|A.C. Milan vs Udinese
|10 pm
|Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
|August 13
|Sampdoria vs Atlanta
|10 pm
|Luigi Ferraris
|August 14
|Monza vs Torino
|12:15 am
|Stadio Brianteo
|August 14
|Lecce vs Inter Milan
|12:15 am
|Via del Mare
|August 14
|Fiorentina vs Cremonese
|10 pm
|Stadio Artemio Franchi
|August 14
|Lazio vs Bologna
|10 pm
|Stadio Olimpico
|August 15
|Spezia vs Empoli
|12:15 am
|Stadio Alberto Picco
|August 15
|Salernitana vs A.S. Roma
|12:15 am
|Stadio Arechi
|August 15
|Verona vs Napoli
|10 pm
|Marc Antonio Bentegodi
|August 16
|Juventus vs Sassuolo
|12:15 am