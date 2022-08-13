Serie A 2022-2023 season gets underway on Saturday with defending champion A.C. Milan taking on Udinese in the season opener at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, San Siro.

Last season, despite fielding a young side, A.C. Milan defied all odds to win the Scudetto. This season the Milan club looks to repeat the feat as it has recruited four new footballers. Charles De Ketelaere, a 21-year-old Belgian midfielder, is the latest signing for the club.

Juventus, which finished fourth last season, will face Sassuolo as the club aims to win its 37th title. The Turin club last won the title in 2019-2020. This season, Paul Pogba’s return to Allianz Arena and the signings of experienced Angel di Maria, Gleison Bremer, and Andrea Cambiaso will boost Juventus’ chances of reclaiming the league trophy.

Inter Milan, A.S. Roma and Napoli are the teams who will most probably be A.C. Milan and Juventus’ biggest challengers.

Serie A Round 1 fixtures list

DATE Match Time Venue August 13 A.C. Milan vs Udinese 10 pm Stadio Giuseppe Meazza August 13 Sampdoria vs Atlanta 10 pm Luigi Ferraris August 14 Monza vs Torino 12:15 am Stadio Brianteo August 14 Lecce vs Inter Milan 12:15 am Via del Mare August 14 Fiorentina vs Cremonese 10 pm Stadio Artemio Franchi August 14 Lazio vs Bologna 10 pm Stadio Olimpico August 15 Spezia vs Empoli 12:15 am Stadio Alberto Picco August 15 Salernitana vs A.S. Roma 12:15 am Stadio Arechi August 15 Verona vs Napoli 10 pm Marc Antonio Bentegodi August 16 Juventus vs Sassuolo 12:15 am