Serie A 2024-25: Juventus boss Motta relishing return to former club Genoa

Juventus is currently fourth in the league standings with nine points from five games, the Turin-based club has failed to score in three consecutive league matches.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 19:18 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Juventus’ Italian coach Thiago Motta reacts.
Juventus’ Italian coach Thiago Motta reacts. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Juventus’ Italian coach Thiago Motta reacts. | Photo Credit: AFP

Juventus head coach Thiago Motta said he was eagerly looking forward to Saturday’s Serie A clash away at former club Genoa, as his side aim to snap its three-match winless run in the Italian top-flight.

The former defensive midfielder made 27 appearances for Genoa between 2008-2009 before managing it in 2019. He was sacked by Genoa that same year after a run of poor results.

While Juventus is currently fourth in the league standings with nine points from five games, the Turin-based club has failed to score in three consecutive league matches. Those three scoreless draws have come against AS Roma, Empoli and Napoli.

“I’ve experienced so many good moments. It was a privilege. I enjoyed it both as a player and as a coach. I’m always happy to return there,” Motta said.

The 42-year-old, who also played for Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Paris St Germain before retiring in 2018, said he was not worried about his team’s goal-scoring form.

ALSO READ | Genoa home match against Juventus to be played without fans after crowd trouble at derby

“The offensive phase is not just one player, but the whole team,” Motta said.

“We took an important step in the game against Napoli. We took the ball away from a great team. We have to put attackers and midfielders in a position to do well. We have to create as a team.

“They always want to win. I always want to win too. But there are many things behind a win. In the end our goal is to win with our game. I have never perceived anxiety in my team. We always want the positive result.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

