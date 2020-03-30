Coronavirus: Serie A could end here – AIC president Tommasi

Italian Footballers' Association (AIC) president Damiano Tommasi suggested the Serie A season could be over.

Serie A is suspended until Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that postponement appears certain to be extended.

Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora told La Repubblica he would push for sport, including training, to stop through all of April.



Tommasi said he was worried that could mean the end of the Serie A season, with the last game having been played on March 9.

"Tomorrow [Monday], they have one more element on the table than in the past weeks," he told ANSA on Sunday.

"Because, after the words of minister Spadafora, the concern is the championship will end here.

"We must therefore ask ourselves about the problem of ending the season from a sporting point of view and a contractual one."

Juventus held a one-point lead atop the Serie A table when the season was stopped with most teams having played 26 games.