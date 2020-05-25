Football Football Serie A could return on 'June 13 or 20': Spadafora Vincenzo Spadafora spoke about the coronavirus-hit Serie A campaign, which could restart next month. Sacha Pisani 25 May, 2020 10:24 IST A decision on the season is expected on Thursday as Serie A looks to follow in the footsteps of Germany's Bundesliga, which resumed on May 15.A decision on the season is expected on Thursday as Serie A looks to follow in the footsteps of Germany's Bundesliga, which resumed on May 15. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 25 May, 2020 10:24 IST Italy's minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora said the Serie A season could resume on "June 13 or 20" following the coronavirus outbreak.COVID-19 has wreaked havoc globally, with the Serie A campaign suspended in March due to the pandemic.A decision on the season is expected on Thursday as Serie A looks to follow in the footsteps of Germany's Bundesliga, which resumed on May 15.RELATED| Serie A season finish pushed back to August 20 "We are working on two possible dates to begin Serie A games, on June 13 or 20," Spadafora told Rai TG3."The protocol arrived for resuming the season and it is very similar to the one that was agreed for training. On Thursday, we'll decide if and when to resume."Defending champion Juventus was a point clear of Lazio through 26 games when the league was halted.RELATED| League-by-league guide to the return of football around Europe "This emergency has shown some critical issues in the world of football that we will face in a general reform that will happen before the end of the summer," Spadafora said."Among those issues we include allowing women's football players to become professional athletes." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos