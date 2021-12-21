Football Football Napoli captain Insigne tests positive for COVID-19 The Italy international has played a central role in Napoli's Serie A title challenge this season, scoring four goals in 15 league appearances. Reuters Rome 21 December, 2021 20:02 IST Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne has tested positive for COVID-19. - AP Reuters Rome 21 December, 2021 20:02 IST Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Tuesday."The player will undergo a period of isolation at home. The team, following indications from the local health authority, has carried out a round of swab tests and the results will be announced in late afternoon," read a club statement.READ| Ferrando: Loved working with FC Goa but now focus is on new team The Italy international has played a central role in Napoli's Serie A title challenge this season, scoring four goals in 15 league appearances and helping Luciano Spalletti’s side climb to second place, four points behind leaders Inter Milan.READ| COVID-19 crisis in Premier League; Lewandowski breaks another Muller record Insigne will miss Napoli's home clash with relegation-battling Spezia on Wednesday, their final fixture before a two-week winter break. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :