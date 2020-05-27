Juventus signing Kulusevski reveals 'doubts' over Inter boss Conte

Dejan Kulusevski has revealed he chose Juventus over Inter Milan as he was "in doubt" about working under Antonio Conte.

The Sweden international agreed to sign for the Serie A champion from Atalanta in January, penning a four-and-a-half-year deal before being loaned back to Parma.

As well as relishing the prospect of lining up alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, Kulusevski is also eager to learn from Juve boss Maurizio Sarri.

And the midfielder drew a direct comparison with Inter coach Conte, who he was not so sure about.

"[Sarri] was nice. He put me at ease. I knew his Chelsea and his style of play," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "That's also why I chose to play for the Bianconeri. With Conte, the movements are different, the tactical set-up. That was why I was in doubt."

Reflecting on his arrival at Allianz Stadium, Kulusevski was delighted to be welcomed by Ronaldo among several of his new team-mates.

"What a thrill that day at the stadium, a unique atmosphere," the 20-year-old said. "And CR7 said to me: 'Welcome Dejan, how are you?'

"[Gianluigi] Buffon and [Giorgio] Chiellini were nice to me too. An immense joy for a boy who had only seen them on TV. I hope we go far in every competition and above all that we will win the Champions League."

With Italian football still in a coronavirus-enforced shutdown, Kulusevski will not be able to make his debut until the new season begins but he is looking forward to the challenge.

"I'm on the right track, I feel stronger every day and ready to face new challenges," he said. "I'm attracted to the idea of testing myself against the best.

"I go there to learn; I can't wait to link up with Dybala and his magical left foot. In any case, I now know how to play in multiple positions, and I plan to claim my place in Turin too."