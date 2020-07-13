Football Football Serie A hopes to allow fans in stadiums before end of season Serie A is planning to partially reopen stadiums for fan entry with safety measures in place by the end of the 2019-20 season. PTI 13 July, 2020 23:09 IST A proposal to open stadiums will be sent to the Italian football federation following a videoconference between Serie A clubs and the league's governing body. - Getty Images PTI 13 July, 2020 23:09 IST Serie A is hoping to allow fans into stadiums before the end of the season. All matches are being played without spectators following the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy.But a proposal to open stadiums will be sent to the Italian football federation following a videoconference between the 20 top-flight clubs and Serie A’s governing body on Monday."The need to partially reopen stadiums to the public as soon as possible, in full compliance with safety measures, was reiterated, Lega Serie A," said in a statement."In this regard a detailed protocol is being finalized and will be sent to FIGC President Gabriele Gravina in the next few hours, so that it can be used in discussions with the appropriate governmental institutions." Serie A: AS Roma thumps Brescia 3-0 "Lega Serie A hopes each club will be given the possibility of reopening their stadiums to a limited number of fans already in the last few rounds of this season."The league also said that clubs have agreed not to cut off Sky’s transmission of the matches despite the broadcaster not having paid the final instalment of money owed for this season’s television rights.The league has told its lawyers to reiterate to Sky the order to pay the instalment that was due in May.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos