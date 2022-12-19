Football

Serie A to use semi-assisted offside technology from January: Italian FA

The technology was trialled at February’s FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi and last year’s Arab Cup before being used at the World Cup in Qatar.

AFP
19 December, 2022 23:35 IST
19 December, 2022 23:35 IST
The Serie A will return to action in January 2023 after the World Cup break.

The Serie A will return to action in January 2023 after the World Cup break. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The technology was trialled at February’s FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi and last year’s Arab Cup before being used at the World Cup in Qatar.

Semi-automated offside technology will be introduced to Serie A next month, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Monday.

In a statement FIGC said that the technology, developed by global governing body FIFA and used at the World Cup, will be used from the 20th round of matches on the last weekend of January after consultations with domestic refereeing association AIA.

Those fixtures, which include Serie A leader Napoli hosting fierce rival Roma, mark the second half of a league campaign which gets underway again in early January following the World Cup and winter break.

Also Read
When is Ligue 1 2022/23 season resuming? Fixtures, date, time, live stream info

The technology was trialled at February’s FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi and last year’s Arab Cup before being used at the World Cup in Qatar and the group stage of this season’s Champions League.

It utilises broadcast cameras around the stadium to give the exact position of players on the pitch, offering match officials precise information within seconds.

The optical tracking system has the aim of making offside calls faster and more accurate.

Offside decisions have continued to cause controversy in the VAR era in Italy, with one particularly strange case penalising Juventus against Salernitana back in September.

A VAR review led to Arkadiusz Milik’s header deep in stoppage time, which would have given Juve a 3-2 win, being ruled out for Leonardo Bonucci being offside and interfering with play.

Footage revealed later showed that Salernitana’s Antonio Candreva had kept everyone onside but as he was stood by the corner flag he was not spotted by the VAR officials.

The decision caused outrage not just at Juventus but among football fans and pundits all over Italy, incredulous as to how the decision could have been gotten wrong with so many cameras in place at the Allianz Stadium.

AIA said at the time that the VAR officials did not have access to cameras which would have shown that Milik’s goal should have stood.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Avengers assemble - FIFA legends, workers come together for a friendly match at Al Thumama

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us