Football

Serie A: Ferrieri Caputi to become Italian league’s first female referee

Ferrieri Caputi became the first woman to officiate a top-level Italian match last year when Cagliari played Cittadella in the Coppa Italia.

Reuters
28 September, 2022 20:12 IST
28 September, 2022 20:12 IST
The referee of the match Maria Sole Ferrieri Caput dealing with a situation during Cittadella vs SPAL.

The referee of the match Maria Sole Ferrieri Caput dealing with a situation during Cittadella vs SPAL. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ferrieri Caputi became the first woman to officiate a top-level Italian match last year when Cagliari played Cittadella in the Coppa Italia.

Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi will become the first female official to take charge of a Serie A match when Sassuolo hosts Salernitana on Sunday, the Italian Referees’ Association (AIA) said.

Also Read
Nations League: Italy beats Hungary 2-0 to advance to last-four

Ferrieri Caputi became the first woman to officiate a top-level Italian match last year when Cagliari played Cittadella in the Coppa Italia. She joined Serie A’s officiating team in July.

“This is a historic moment,” AIA president Alfredo Trentalange told a news conference on Wednesday.

Ferrieri Caputi joined the referees’ association in 2007, working in the provincial and regional leagues, before she started officiating Serie D matches in 2015.

Her next step came in 2019 when she oversaw two Women’s European Championship qualifying games and, the following year, began refereeing Serie C matches, plus one Serie B clash between Cittadella and SPAL.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us