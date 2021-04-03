Football Football Hauge strikes late as Milan draws against 10-man Sampdoria Sampdoria looked like taking home three points from the fixture but with three minutes of regulation time to go, Jens-Petter Hauge scored the leveller to salvage one point for Milan. Reuters 03 April, 2021 18:38 IST Jens-Petter Hauge (right) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Sampdoria on Saturday-REUTERS Reuters 03 April, 2021 18:38 IST Substitute Jens-Petter Hauge’s late equaliser salvaged a 1-1 draw for AC Milan at home to 10-man Sampdoria in Serie A on Saturday, cancelling out an inspired lob from veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella.Claudio Ranieri’s side created the better chances in the first half as Manolo Gabbiadini’s curling effort and a powerful Morten Thorsby header required sharp reaction saves from Donnarumma.However, Milan went in at the break having failed to register a shot on target for only the third time this season.ALSO READ | Everton's Rodriguez to return from injury for Palace gameHernandez’s slack pass fell into Quagliarella’s path in the 57th minute and the 38-year-old guided in a first-time lob to reach 10th league goals for the season.The visitors were soon reduced to 10 men two minutes later when Adrien Silva picked up a second yellow card for a reckless challenge.Milan could not find a breakthrough until Hauge curled a shot into the far corner in the 87th minute. A point does little for the Rossoneri’s fading Serie A title hopes, however, as it left the second-placed side five points behind leaders Inter, having played two more games. Sampdoria remained 10th with 36 points. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.