Hauge strikes late as Milan draws against 10-man Sampdoria

Substitute Jens-Petter Hauge’s late equaliser salvaged a 1-1 draw for AC Milan at home to 10-man Sampdoria in Serie A on Saturday, cancelling out an inspired lob from veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella.

Claudio Ranieri’s side created the better chances in the first half as Manolo Gabbiadini’s curling effort and a powerful Morten Thorsby header required sharp reaction saves from Donnarumma.

However, Milan went in at the break having failed to register a shot on target for only the third time this season.

Hernandez’s slack pass fell into Quagliarella’s path in the 57th minute and the 38-year-old guided in a first-time lob to reach 10th league goals for the season.

The visitors were soon reduced to 10 men two minutes later when Adrien Silva picked up a second yellow card for a reckless challenge.

Milan could not find a breakthrough until Hauge curled a shot into the far corner in the 87th minute.

A point does little for the Rossoneri’s fading Serie A title hopes, however, as it left the second-placed side five points behind leaders Inter, having played two more games. Sampdoria remained 10th with 36 points.