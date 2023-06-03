Magazine

Serie A: Juventus will do better next season, Allegri says

The Turin side, docked 10 points by an Italian soccer court over its transfer dealings, is seventh in Serie A with one round of matches remaining, putting it currently in the Conference League next season.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 23:20 IST , Gdansk - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri before the Serie A match against AC Milan.
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri before the Serie A match against AC Milan. | Photo Credit: MASSIMO PINCA/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri before the Serie A match against AC Milan. | Photo Credit: MASSIMO PINCA/ REUTERS

Juventus will do better next season, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday, as the 36-times Italian league champion contemplated life in the Conference League or Europa League.

The Turin side, docked 10 points by an Italian soccer court over its transfer dealings, is seventh in Serie A with one round of matches remaining, putting it in the Conference League next season, but it still entertains hopes of overtaking Roma or Atalanta to make it into the Europa League instead.

Official: PSG confirms Lionel Messi exit at the end of the season

It would need to beat Udinese away on Sunday and hope that either Roma or Atalanta fail to win against Spezia and Monza respectively.

“Next season we aim to do better. My passion isn’t in doubt,” Allegri told a press conference ahead of the match in Udine.

“For now, we are in the Conference League and we need a nice game in Udine for the Europa League but it doesn’t depend on us only.

“My players have done a good job and next season will be different,” he said. “We’ve got strong foundations for next season and every problem has a solution.”

Allegri has faced criticism during his second tenure at Juve, primarily due to a lack of trophies and his defensive playing style over the past two years.

“There is always someone happy and someone who is not. It happened even when we were winning trophies,” he said.

“This is part of the game, we must analyse two difficult seasons, but football is not an exact science. We must work with serenity, trying to make fewer errors. Perfection doesn’t exist.

“There is tiredness and rage, which you feel when you don’t win,” Allegri added. “Otherwise, you become like the others and to win or lose is the same thing. We must carry this rage inside and put it on the pitch.”

Juve conclude the campaign still beset by injury problems that have plagued it throughout the season.

“(Dusan) Vlahovic, Bremer as well as (Mattia) De Sciglio, (Nicolo) Fagioli and (Paul) Pogba will be missing from tomorrow’s encounter,” Allegri said.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
