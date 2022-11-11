Serie A: Kean strike gives unconvincing Juventus win at Verona

A lacklustre Juventus needed Moise Kean’s second-half goal to secure a 1-0 win at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Thursday as they struggled to create clearcut chances.

The host started aggressively, with Ibrahim Sulemana’s shot from outside the box after three minutes going just wide of the target.

Verona was again dangerous in the 17th minute when Yayah Kallon’s cross went into the box but Danilo saved the situation with a well-timed clearance.

Manuel Locatelli was close to giving Juventus the lead seven minutes before halftime when he curled a shot from outside the box, forcing keeper Lorenzo Montipo into a save.

Italy striker Kean struck on the hour mark when he ran into the box and Montipo smothered his shot but could not stop it from tickling into the net.

The visitor had a scare five minutes from time when Verona was awarded a penalty after a high boot from Leonardo Bonucci, but the decision was changed after a VAR check.

Juve’s Alex Sandro was sent off with a straight red two minutes into stoppage time after a tackle on Verona’s Kevin Lasagna just outside the penalty area.

Juventus extended its winning streak in the league to five games while Verona has now suffered nine Serie A losses in a row for the first time.

Juventus is third on the table with 28 points from 14 games, with Lazio to play later on Thursday. Verona is bottom of the table with five points.