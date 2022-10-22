Football

Under-pressure Juventus cruises to 4-0 win over Empoli

Reuters
TURIN, Italy 22 October, 2022 02:36 IST
Juventus players applaud fans after the match.

Juventus players applaud fans after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Two goals by midfielder Adrien Rabiot helped Juventus crush Empoli 4-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Friday, as Massimiliano Allegri’s team won two consecutive Serie A games for the first time this season.

Forward Moise Kean put the host ahead in the eighth minute when he tapped in a beautiful cross from Filip Kostic.

Weston McKennie doubled Juve’s advantage shortly after halftime when Juan Cuadrado sent in a great pass and the U.S. international headed the ball into the roof of the net.

Rabiot took advantage of another precise cross from Cuadrado to make it 3-0 with a header in the 82nd minute and the Frenchman completed the rout in stoppage time.

Juventus moved up one place to seventh on 19 points, one above Inter which travels to Fiorentina on Saturday.

Empoli stayed 11th in the standings. 

