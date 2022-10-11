Football

Serie A: Lazio wins at Fiorentina 4-0 to move to third

Ciro Immobile scored one on Monday and set up another while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic also starred with two assists in a fourth straight league victory for Lazio.

PTI
11 October, 2022 09:37 IST
11 October, 2022 09:37 IST
Ciro Immobile celebrates scoring during the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Lazio.

Ciro Immobile celebrates scoring during the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Lazio. | Photo Credit: Massimo Paolone

Ciro Immobile scored one on Monday and set up another while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic also starred with two assists in a fourth straight league victory for Lazio.

Fiorentina got a blast of Lazio’s impressive domestic form when the visitor won 4-0 and moved into third place in Serie A.

Ciro Immobile scored one on Monday and set up another while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic also starred with two assists in a fourth straight league victory for Lazio, which has 14 goals in those matches and conceded none.

Lazio moved three points behind Serie A leader Napoli and one below Atalanta. It is above Udinese and defending champion AC Milan on goal difference. Head-to-head is the first tiebreaker at the end of the season.

Also Read
Serie A talking points: Onana takes over, struggling Juventus and Napoli’s late show

Fiorentina, in contrast, has won just one of its last eight Serie A matches and sits 13th, just four points off the bottom three.

Matías Vecino headed in a corner at the near post in the 11th minute and Mattia Zaccagni doubled the lead in the 25th with another header on a Milinkovic-Savic cross.

Immobile hit the crossbar in the second half then set up substitute Luis Alberto late on and capped a great night in stoppage time when Milinkovic-Savic ran onto a through ball and backheeled it for the Italy forward to slot home.

It has been a different story in Europe for Lazio, which beat Feyenoord in its Europa League opener but was thrashed at Midtjylland 5-1 and drew at Sturm Graz 0-0. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Watch: Deadly Indonesia football riot, stampede: What we know so far; death, casualty toll

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us