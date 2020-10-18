Serie A: Sassuolo hits back from 3-1 down to beat Bologna

Irrepressible Sassuolo scored three goals in 13 minutes as it charged back from 3-1 down to win 4-3 at Bologna in its Serie A derby on Sunday, moving up to second place in the league and remaining unbeaten so far.

An own goal by Takehiro Tomiyasu settled a see-saw match as Sassuolo scored four for the third game in a row. The Serie A dark horse now has 10 points from four games and sits proudly above teams such as Napoli, Juventus and Inter Milan.

AC Milan leads the table with a maximum 12 points.

Roberto Soriano gave Bologna a ninth minute lead when he finished off a flowing passing move, but Domenico Berardi curled in an equaliser nine minutes later after being allowed too much space on the edge of the area.

Mattias Svanberg put Bologna back in front six minutes before the break from Rodrigo Palacio's through ball, and Riccardo Orsolini dispossessed Manuel Locatelli to score the side's third on the hour.

Filip Djuricic began the fight back four minutes later, exchanging passes with Francesco Caputo before scoring from a narrow angle.

Then Caputo, who scored on his Italy debut at the age of 33 earlier this month, headed Sassuolo level in the 70th minute after Palacio miskicked an attempted clearance from a corner.

The momentum was now with Sassuolo and it won the match seven minutes later when the hapless Tomiyasu attempted to intercept a cross and turned the ball into his own goal from six metres. Bologna is 16th in the table on three points.