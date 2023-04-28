Football

Napoli fans told not to take title party onto Vesuvius

Park authorities became concerned at reports that Napoli’s fanatical fans planned to set off flares to light up Vesuvius in the Italian national colours should the team clinch the title on Sunday.

28 April, 2023 22:51 IST
Fans take photographs with cutouts of Napoli players. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Napoli fans preparing to celebrate the club’s first Italian league title since 1990 have been told to steer clear of Mount Vesuvius, the volcano that overlooks the southern city of Naples.

Park authorities became concerned at reports that Napoli’s fanatical fans planned to set off flares to light up Vesuvius in the Italian national colours should the team clinch the title on Sunday, branding the stunt dangerous.

Runaway leaders Napoli will secure the club’s third Serie A crown if it beats visitor Salernitana and second-placed Lazio drop points against Inter Milan at San Siro.

“We are all pleased for Napoli’s success which will bring honour to our region and great joy for people,” said Vesuvius park commissioner Raffaele De Luca.

“But the celebrations must remain within the limits of civil behaviour,” he added.

Vesuvius famously erupted in AD79 when it destroyed the nearby Roman city of Pompeii but it remains active.

