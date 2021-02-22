Serie A: Atalanta enters top four with 4-2 win over Napoli

Atalanta stormed to a 4-2 victory over Napoli in Serie A on Sunday, with the win sending Gian Piero Gasperini's side fourth in the standings.

There was just one shot on target in the first half as neither side could really get going, and the only drama came on the touchline when Gasperini was sent to the stands for complaining about his side not being awarded a penalty.

The hosts' Duvan Zapata got the scoring up and running in the 52nd minute with a far-post header, before Piotr Zielinski volleyed in an equaliser six minutes later.

Goals from Robin Gosens and the in-form Luis Muriel looked to have put the home side on course for a comfortable win, only for Gosens to put through his own net in the 75th minute to get Napoli back into contention.

Cristian Romero put the game to bed four minutes later, however, to put Atalanta up to fourth on 43 points, above fifth-placed Lazio on goal difference and one point clear of champions Juventus, who play Crotone on Monday, in sixth.

The defeat will increase the pressure on Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso, with Napoli now down in seventh on 40 points, three off the top four.

Osimhen in hospital after head injury

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen will remain in hospital under observation following a head injury he sustained during Sunday's loss against Atalanta, the Italian Serie A side said.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international hit his head on the turf after a collision with Romero during the final minutes of the game.

"Victor Osimhen suffered an injury to his head ... following the game, he underwent medical tests but they did not yield a conclusive result," the club said in a statement.

"The player will remain in Bergamo until tomorrow (Monday), under the observation of Raffaele Canonico, who leads the medical team at Napoli," the statement added.