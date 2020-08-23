Football Football Bologna coach Mihajlovic tests positive for COVID-19 Sinisa Mihajlovic, 51, guided Bologna to a 12th-placed finish in the Italian top flight last season despite being treated for leukaemia. Reuters 23 August, 2020 18:10 IST Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has tested positive for coronavirus. - REUTERS Reuters 23 August, 2020 18:10 IST Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain in isolation for the next two weeks, the Serie A club said on Sunday.Mihajlovic, 51, guided Bologna to a 12th-placed finish in the Italian top flight last season despite being treated for leukaemia.The Serbian has made a full recovery after undergoing three courses of chemotherapy but remains in a high-risk group due to his recent history of serious illness.“Our coach is completely asymptomatic but will remain in isolation for the next two weeks in line with national guidelines,” the club said in a statement.“The entire Primavera (youth) team group underwent medical tests in the past few days with all the results returning as negative. First team players and staff will undergo tests tomorrow.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos