Serie A: Osimhen scores a brace but champion Napoli held by Bologna

Napoli missed out on the opportunity to surpass its club record of 91 points in a season, set in 2017-18, and now has 87 with one match remaining.

Reuters
BOLOGNA 28 May, 2023 21:33 IST
The league’s leading scorer Osimhen struck after 14 minutes and doubled Napoli’s lead nine minutes into the second half.

The league's leading scorer Osimhen struck after 14 minutes and doubled Napoli's lead nine minutes into the second half.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen scored in each half but the Serie A champion was held to a surprise 2-2 draw at Bologna on Sunday.

The league’s leading scorer Osimhen struck after 14 minutes and doubled Napoli’s lead nine minutes into the second half. The 24-year-old Nigeria international has netted 25 times in Serie A this season.

Bologna fought back strongly, however, with Lewis Ferguson scoring after 63 minutes and Lorenzo De Silvestri equalising with a header six minutes from time.

