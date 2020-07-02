Football Football Serie A picks Lazard as adviser to weigh private equity bids - sources Serie A has picked France's Lazard to weigh the private equity bids for its broadcast rights business, as Italy's top-flight league looks at ways to weather the financial storm triggered by the coronavirus. Reuters MILAN 02 July, 2020 22:39 IST Juventus is the reigning Serie A champion and is currently top of the table in the 2019-20 season. - Twitter Reuters MILAN 02 July, 2020 22:39 IST Serie A has picked France's Lazard to weigh the private equity bids for its broadcast rights business, two sources close to the matter said, as Italy's top-flight football league looks at ways to weather the financial storm triggered by the coronavirus.The League has received a series of bids from private equity investors- including CVC Capital Partners, Bain Capital and Advent- interested in buying a stake in a new company holding Serie A's broadcast rights.Lazard did not immediately respond to a request for a comment. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos