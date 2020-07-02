Football

Serie A picks Lazard as adviser to weigh private equity bids - sources

Serie A has picked France's Lazard to weigh the private equity bids for its broadcast rights business, as Italy's top-flight league looks at ways to weather the financial storm triggered by the coronavirus.

MILAN 02 July, 2020 22:39 IST

Juventus is the reigning Serie A champion and is currently top of the table in the 2019-20 season.   -  Twitter

The League has received a series of bids from private equity investors- including CVC Capital Partners, Bain Capital and Advent- interested in buying a stake in a new company holding Serie A's broadcast rights.

Lazard did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

