Football Football Eight Serie A players test positive for coronavirus The new Serie A season is scheduled to start on September 19 but at least eight players have tested positive for COVID-19. PTI Milan 20 August, 2020 22:22 IST Torino, Napoli, Cagliari and Roma have confirmed positive cases among their players. - Getty Images PTI Milan 20 August, 2020 22:22 IST A number of Serie A players have tested positive for the new coronavirus as they return from their truncated offseason.The new season is scheduled to start on September 19 but at least eight players have tested positive for COVID-19.The latest clubs to announce they have positive cases among their players were Torino with two, and Napoli with one on Thursday.Roma and Cagliari confirmed positive cases on Wednesday. All eight players are asymptomatic.The number of positive cases in general in Italy is also rising. The country reported 845 new cases on Thursday, the highest rise since May 16.Italy was one of the hardest hit countries by the coronavirus, with more than 35,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19. It was also the first country in Europe to shut down its league on March 9.Serie A resumed without fans on June 20 and finished on August 2, with Juventus winning a record-extending ninth successive league title. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos