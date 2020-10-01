Football

Serie A postpones Genoa-Torino match after confirmed COVID cases

A Serie A match between Genoa and Torino on Saturday has been postponed because 15 players and staff at Genoa tested positive for coronavirus.

01 October, 2020

The league has not immediately set a new date for the game.   -  GETTY IMAGES

01 October, 2020

Local health authorities in Genoa have banned the team from training.

The league did not immediately set a new date for the game.

Genoa already had last weekend’s game at Napoli postponed for several hours while players awaited test results.

