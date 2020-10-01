Football Football Serie A postpones Genoa-Torino match after confirmed COVID cases A Serie A match between Genoa and Torino on Saturday has been postponed because 15 players and staff at Genoa tested positive for coronavirus. AP Washington 01 October, 2020 19:27 IST The league has not immediately set a new date for the game. - GETTY IMAGES AP Washington 01 October, 2020 19:27 IST A Serie A match between Genoa and Torino on Saturday has been postponed because 15 players and staff at Genoa tested positive for coronavirus.Local health authorities in Genoa have banned the team from training.The league did not immediately set a new date for the game.Genoa already had last weekend’s game at Napoli postponed for several hours while players awaited test results. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos