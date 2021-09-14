Football Football Italian roundup: Bologna beats Verona 1-0 to extend unbeaten start The victory put Bologna level with defending champion Inter Milan and Udinese, two points behind leaders Roma, AC Milan and Napoli. AP Bologna 14 September, 2021 06:59 IST Mattias Svanberg of Bologna scores the opening goal against Verona at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium. - AP AP Bologna 14 September, 2021 06:59 IST Sweden midfielder Mattias Svanberg scored late for Bologna to beat Hellas Verona 1-0 in Serie A on Monday and extend its unbeaten start to three matches.The victory put Bologna level with defending champion Inter Milan and Udinese, two points behind leaders Roma, AC Milan and Napoli.READ | Ligue 1: Nice v Marseille game to be replayed on October 27 Verona has lost all three of its matches under new coach Eusebio Di Francesco.Marko Arnautovic set up Svanberg’s goal from the edge of the area. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :