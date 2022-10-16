Football

Serie A: Lautaro back on goal trail as Inter Milan eases past Salernitana

Reuters
16 October, 2022 18:30 IST
Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match against Salernitana at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday.

Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match against Salernitana at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Goals by striker Lautaro Martinez and midfielder Nicolo Barella helped Inter Milan ease to a comfortable 2-0 home win over Salernitana in Serie A on Sunday.

Inter opened the scoring in the 14th minute through Lautaro, who lashed a shot from outside the box and the ball bounced in front of Salernitana keeper Luigi Sepe before finding the bottom corner.

The Argentine striker netted after a goalless streak of five league games.

Barella doubled Inter’s advantage at the San Siro in the 58th minute, controlling the ball superbly in the box and placing a shot into the bottom right corner.

Inter, last season’s runner-up, moved up one place to seventh in the standings on 18 points. It is one point behind AS Roma and two adrift of fifth-placed AC Milan, which has a game in hand and play at Verona later on Sunday.

Salernitana remained 12th on 10 points.

