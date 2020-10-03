Football Football Serie A: Sampdoria off the mark with surprise win at Fiorentina After being beaten in its first two Serie A games, Sampdoria broke the deadlock with a late surge against Fiorentina in a 83rd minute winner from Verre Reuters 03 October, 2020 08:18 IST Valerio Verre of US Sampdoria celebrates after scoring the decisive second goal during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and UC Sampdoria - Getty Images Reuters 03 October, 2020 08:18 IST Sampdoria, beaten in its first two Serie A games of the season, broke the duck when a penalty from veteran Fabio Quagliarella and a late goal from Valerio Verre gave them a 2-1 win at Fiorentina on Friday.The host should have taken an early lead but Christian Kouame, unmarked at the far post, contrived to fire wide from Giacomo Bonaventura's cross.Sampdoria, having gone close when Fiorentina's Gaetano Castrovilli turned the ball onto his own crossbar, went ahead three minutes before halftime with a penalty won and converted by 37-year-old Quagliarella.READ | Ligue 1: Neymar scores first goals of the season in PSG's 6-1 rout Dusan Vlahovic levelled with a clinical finish in the 72nd minute but Sampdoria continued to look dangerous.Morten Thorsby had a goal ruled out for handball for the visitor following a VAR review before Verre scored the winner with a clever chip seven minutes from time.Federico Chiesa hit the post for Fiorentina with the last kick of the game to leave both teams with three points from three games Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos